To the editor:
I’m not sure if people understand how important this mandate issue is. What people do not seem to understand is that even if you had your vaccine, think it is the best creation ever made, and think you are off the hook because you are vaccinated, you may be right this time, but once mandates are accepted into society, you can put money on there will be many more in the future.
You may not be such a big fan of these future mandates and by that point it may be too late to do anything about it. Will people stand with you at that time? Now is the time to stand against mandates and future tyranny. Support the peaceful movements to protect people’s rights not to be forced to have a medical procedure they do not want to have. Whether you support this particular vaccine or not, this is about so much more than a vaccine.
The future is at stake. You may not believe this, but the writing is on the wall. I do not want to see people die for any reason and feel terrible when it happens for any disease process, but really do not feel this a wise way of dealing with this particular virus. Instead of criticizing people, have a discussion about why they feel the way they do. It may prove to be much more productive. Just my opinion as I pray for the people of this country and all this country has stood for. Not pro vaccine. Not anti vaccine. Totally against mandates. People cannot continue to be silent.
Reggie Coulombe
Berlin
