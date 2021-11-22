To the editor:
Northwoods Cancer Survivors is a newly formed non-profit group registered in New Hampshire. As a non-profit team, we realized that working together we could help those in our community with their daily challenges of living with cancer more efficiently. We know that our strength lies not only in the words we stand by, but most importantly through our actions.
As a team, Northwoods Cancer Survivors is raising funds and promoting initiatives to serve the people who need them most. Our team consists of cancer survivors, those who have lost a loved one, health care workers, and all live and work in this community. We all have one thing in common, we are a relentless ally for anyone who is striving to manage the realities of this disruptive disease and get back to normal. No one can, or should, face cancer alone.
While we have witnessed significant advances in treating this devastating disease, nothing takes the place of the power, inspiration, companionship, and connection that comes from community. We believe in acting with urgency to raise public awareness about the most pressing issues facing today’s cancer patients. As a team we are raising funds and promoting initiatives to serve the people who need them most.
Northwood Cancer Survivors recently held our first event on Thursday, Nov. 11. A Luminary Lighting took place where over three hundred were honored or remembered.
We are currently working on a fundraiser for February as well other initiatives to help with other expenses they face during their journey. Your support enables us to inspire hope to individuals who are battling cancer. As well as ease their financial burden while traveling. Our mission is to make a measurable difference in the lives of those in our community.
If you would like to know more about us and how you can help, please contact Linda Morris @ bertha@ne.rr.com or Sandy Lemire @ sandynh@ne.rr.com. Visit our Facebook page, Northwoods Cancer Survivors and please join our group.
Inspiring Hope,
Linda Morris, President, Northwoods Cancer Survivors
Elise Johnson, Lucie Demers, Sandy Lemire, Berni Hallgren, Sandy Tanguay, Lisa Riendeau
