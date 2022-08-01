Over the past few weeks, a sizable black bear has been frequenting my neighborhood, leaving a bounty of less desirable lawn decorations out for all to behold by daybreak. I have witnessed helpful neighbors and dedicated municipal workers picking up early morning messes that could have been avoided.
Quite often the garbage has been hauled from an alternate location, making the original owner of the trash unaware of the unwanted outcome. Bears, like people, are opportunistic. They maintain life through certain means, but when a more favorable option presents itself, the creature takes advantage of the latter. It seems only logical that black bears are attracted to human garbage if it is available just beyond the confines of the woods.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has the following recommendations to prevent future problems. Invest in a bear-resistant garbage container if trash is stored outdoors and bears are known to visit your property. Wash trash containers with soap and water when necessary to eliminate odors. Put trash and recycling out on collection day, not the night before. Speak to neighbors to raise awareness about the presence of wildlife in your neighborhood.
Let’s all do our part to ensure that bears remain in the woods to forage for plants, rather than encourage them to explore our trash for leftover pizza.
