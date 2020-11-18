To the editor:
Mr. Ellison, you’ll be changing your tune in the very near future when Comrades Joe and Kamala start imposing their socialist, communist, Marxist agenda on our country.
You can kiss all of your constitutional God-given rights goodbye because you will be worshipping the “New World Order” “deep state” communist regime.
The Democratic Party’s dirty, disgusting swamp is getting deeper and filthier every day and threatens to overflow and suffocate us with their evil socialist, communist, Marxist agenda.
I’m waiting for the day when I can say: “I told you so.”
Nancy Gagne
Gorham
