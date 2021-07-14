To the editor:
About a year ago, a large firework was detonated in the town of Berlin. Many pet owners reported terrified animals hiding and cowering in fear. As memory serves me, a large contingent of residents searched the streets and neighborhoods for runaway pets frightened by the explosion.
A year has passed and many of my neighbors’ pets and one of my own are still suffering PTSD from that night. A once friendly and curious member of our family has been rendered to disabling fear of car doors, construction sounds, kids playing loudly, gun shots and yes, fireworks.
My wife and I are unable to walk our Aussie even on remote trails. He hears a stick break or a distant gunshot and he dives for cover, shaking and hiding. When we attempt to move him down the trail, he begins a horrifying series of death rolls similar to an alligator, fighting to free himself from his collar and run away.
I am not suggesting that we as a community stop celebrating major holidays. As a matter of fact, for several years my wife and I have planned on the likelihood of fireworks during certain holidays and take our dogs on a backpacking trip far from town, away from the late-night mayhem.
The problem is the continued use of these devises. Pet owners and especially veterans suffering from PTSD, cannot prepare for these impromptu explosions. Berlin City Ordinance 10.5-16 section 3b prohibits the use of explosives including fireworks. I suspect many residents as well as visitors are unaware or simply disregard this law. I have encountered many municipalities with signs warning guests, unfamiliar with local laws, of the prohibition of fireworks. Perhaps we as a community should have a similar reminder posted at our city limits.
Michael Hirschhorn
Berlin
