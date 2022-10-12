Please vote for Edith Tucker as District 1 state senator representing Coos County and parts of Grafton County. Her opponent would have you believe that Edith is a “woke” progressive with an extreme far-left political agenda. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Tucker is currently in her third-term representing the Coos 5 district in the State House as a state representative.
She is an unassuming person who listens to the concerns of other people and who shares the values of most of her constituents. She is against a broad-based sales tax or income tax. She values our hunting culture and would protect the Second Amendment while supporting stronger background checks for gun purchases. She also believes in individual rights and freedom including access to reproductive care and abortion services.
Tucket has spent six years on the House Ways and Means committee where she has worked with fellow legislators from both parties and all areas of the state to advance the interests of her constituents.
She recognizes the importance of protecting our land and water which support tourism and our farming and forest industries. To this end she sponsored HB 1454 to prevent building landfills in locations where they can readily pollute our lakes, rivers and drinking water.
This bill was vetoed by the governor. The House overwhelmingly overrode the governor’s veto, but the Senate failed to do so. If elected to the Senate, she will push for similar legislation in the next session.
Please support Edith Tucker, a candidate with years of service to the region as a newspaper reporter and a legislator. She understands our struggles and will work to support us.
