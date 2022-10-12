To the editor:

Please vote for Edith Tucker as District 1 state senator representing Coos County and parts of Grafton County. Her opponent would have you believe that Edith is a “woke” progressive with an extreme far-left political agenda. Nothing could be further from the truth.

