To the editor:
Dear residents, families and friends of CCNH:
We have no active COVID-19 cases. All 33 test results from the June 7 employee testing are negative for COVID-19. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services require routine testing of all nursing facility staff who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and test frequency is based on the county positivity rate. All CMS regulated nursing facilities in Coos County are required to test for COVID-19 weekly, until further notice, as our county positivity rate is now 6.6 percent.
This week, residents held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their store “Sunshine and Things,” with the Resident Council President and Vice President in attendance. The store was made possible through a grant received from the Radolph Foundation and other monetary donations.
Our dedicated volunteers, employees in maintenance, activities, and the business office have worked hard to make this a success, and they did an amazing job! Store items were selected based on resident requests and recommendations. The inventory will be sold at cost to residents, there will be no profit associated with this store. All sales will be put back into the store and used to replenish the inventory. The store will be run mainly by volunteers, coordinated through our activities department. The store is currently open for business two days a week.
Our Coos County Board of Commissioners and Delegation meetings will transition to in-person meetings starting in July.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available for staff and residents. All residents are vaccinated at this time. We have asked our vendors to be mindful of their employees’ vaccination status, and if possible, for them to adjust their staffing patterns to allow for their vaccinated staff to provide services in our home. Each unvaccinated person entering our building increases the risk for unintentional transmission, which may place our residents at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. Vaccination is not a requirement, but it is preferred whenever possible. We are asking our partners to be mindful of the risks imposed to our residents and to take every precaution possible and as they are able.
Lynn M. Beede
MSN, RN, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home Berlin
