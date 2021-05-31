To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have no active COVID-19 cases.
We continue to partner with Androscoggin Valley Hospital for our residents and employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents are at greatest risk from those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. We require all unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and immunocompromised employees to wear an N95 mask.
The N95 mask provides them with the best fit to reduce the risk of asymptomatic spread. All fully vaccinated employees who are not immunocompromised are to wear a procedure mask.
It is important for our employees and visitors to know that even though our residents are vaccinated, many of them are severely compromised. While the vaccine will afford them some protection, they are still at significant risk should an unvaccinated individual unintentionally transmit COVID-19 to them through asymptomatic spread.
If you have not received your COVID-19 vaccine and would like more information, go to vaccines.nh.gov or call 2-1-1. All employees are encouraged to see Connie Croteau, RN, infection preventionist/director of quality, or Sarah Berry, MSN, RN, director of nursing, if they would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you would like to schedule a compassionate care visit, please call Candice Santy at (603) 752-2343, ext. 2017.
If you would like to schedule a social visit, please call Lynn Gendron at ext. 2039; you will be able to leave a message if she is away from her desk, and she will make return calls in the order they are received.
We continue to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and state of New Hampshire guidance surrounding COVID-19 infection control and prevention practices.
Warm regards,
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
