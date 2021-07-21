To the editor:
Dear residents, family, and friends of CCNH:
One resident has tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon (Tuesday). We have zero staff COVID-19 cases.
We have been testing all unvaccinated staff weekly for the last few weeks and monthly before that.
All residents and staff, vaccinated and unvaccinated, will be tested before the end of the day tomorrow (Wednesday).
At this time, all social visits and group activities have been canceled. Should we have no new cases of COVID-19 after our initial testing results are received, we will be able resume normal activities for the unaffected unit(s).
Until further notice, all staff and visitors (compassionate care visits only at this time) will be wearing N95 masks and eye protection when in facility.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.