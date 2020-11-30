To the editor:
Dear residents, friends and family of Coos County Nursing Home:
For those residents and staff wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, in anticipation of it becoming available, Connie Croteau, RN, director of quality is working with Walgreens pharmacy for them to bring the vaccine to us. We will be sending you information by mail requesting your consent. We are required to have this paperwork and your permission prior to vaccinating, just as it is needed for all other vaccines.
There continues to be no facility transmission of COVID-19. The Nov. 17 test results were negative. Our next scheduled staff testing date is Dec. 1, 100 percent of staff will be tested on that day.
We continue to have zero clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
The Centers for Disease Control advises that “everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who do not live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Masks should not be placed on children under 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The mask is not a substitute for social distancing.” (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html).
Lynn M. Beede, administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
