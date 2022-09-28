Remember when it looked like New Hampshire was rejecting $27 million in federal funds to fight COVID-19? How about the vote to slash funding that provided affordable health care for women in New Hampshire? These were votes of the largely Republican, five-member Executive Council, which has but one Democrat, Cinde Warmington, of EC District 2. As a result, our council is anti-education, anti-women’s health and anti-public health.
Did you know that the EC is one of the most powerful agencies in New Hamsphire government? These five councilors are each elected for a two-year term. They approve all contracts over $10,000, the receipt and expenditures of state and federal funds and budgetary transfers within departments. Among other powers, the council confirms all of the governor’s appointments to the executive and judiciary branches (such as judges), with the obligation to ensure that those appointed are qualified for their position and not beholden to special interests.
Councilor Cinde Warmington fought for federal funding and for women’s health. She objected to the governor’s unqualified appointment to the Public Utilities Commission. After the recent gerrymandered redistricting process, municipalities in Strafford County were moved from Warmington’s EC District 2 to EC District 1, which now runs from Strafford County to the Canadian border. Happily, Dana Hilliard, Democratic mayor of Somersworth and long-time educator, is running in EC District 1.
Unfortunately, as the lone Democrat, Councilor Warmington was outnumbered because too many Democrats and independents skipped the EC race on the ballot. When Councilor Warmington is re-elected, she will not be alone if you vote down-ballot for the qualified Democrats running for Executive Council. If you are in EC District 1, vote for Dana Hilliard.
