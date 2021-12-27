To the editor:
I am writing on behalf of a group of concerned citizens, who were disappointed by the proposed deal that has been struck with New England Family Housing for the purchase of the beautiful Brown School for just $1. We, the taxpayers, have put hundreds of thousands of dollars into that building and would love to see some return on the investment. For any deal to be made to sell that building for just $1 is a slap in the face to all Berlin Taxpayers.
How can you, in good conscience, raise our taxes while giving away our building for $1? How can you say we have no money to fix the roads but turn around and give this building away?
The current “deal” is for New England Family Housing to remodel the Brown School. They would be seeking a $500,000 CDB block grant from the federal government. As we all know, nothing from the federal government is free, it always comes at a high price and with strings attached. This grant is offered specifically for those low income applicants and may, in time, force our city to rezone several of our single family housing zones under the AFFH rule.
Berlin already has several low income apartments in our city including, but not limited to, Brookside, Cornerstone, Notre Dame and Northern Lights to name just a few. Berlin needs workers and businesses, we need to find the workers affordable housing with no strings attached by the federal government. This “deal” is a huge mistake plus a slap in the face to the taxpayers
Berlin needs housing, that much we can all agree on, that will be affordable for those willing and able to participate in our workforce. Our beloved Dairy Bar is closing, in part, for not having enough workers to staff each shift. The last thing we need is more housing for those who are unable or unwilling to work.
Due to the fact that this building was sent out to bid at the beginning of the pandemic, and this past summer while the Delta variant was running rampant in our state, we humbly ask that this building be put back out to bid and generously advertised throughout New England.
Lori Korzen
Berlin
