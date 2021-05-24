To the editor,
It's so good to know that many of the canceled events of 2020 will be rescheduled in 2021. Many are saying that we're finally "getting back to normal." What does this mean? Do we really want to go back there?
Will we "reschedule" our same old self-centered behaviors by looking out for #1 or will we put others' needs ahead of our own? Will we continue life "in the fast lane" or will we take time for what is truly important in our lives? Have we learned what is most necessary in living fulfilling lives?
Tomorrow is not guaranteed and we are really entitled to nothing. Are we grateful for God's many blessings? Have we learned that each new day is a gift from God; a reason to celebrate?
We have so much to look forward to in this new year! Let's move forward in gratitude and in daily prayer. Let's take time for one another. We are so blessed! Be well. God bless.
Jim Hrdlicka
Colebrook
