To the editor:
The climate is warming. From the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment report published this past week, we can now definitively say the following: global surface temperatures from 2011-2020 have risen 1.59ºC compared to 1850-1900. Each decade, for the last 40 years, has been successively warmer than any other decade since records started in 1850.
During that time, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has risen from 185 ppm to 410 ppm. We know that this is due to humans burning fossil fuels. This isn't some strange occurrence isolated to far away places, or something that is only the concern of our children; climate change is here and now in New Hampshire.
Our state has snapped from prolonged drought to the wettest July on record. Winters are getting shorter. Coastal New Hampshire is already seeing significant relative sea-level rise.
This isn't an opportunity for nihilism or exclaiming how all hope is lost; it's an opportunity for change. Don't know where to start? Call your representative, Annie Kuster, and ask her to put a price on carbon as this year's budget reconciliation arrives in the House.
Jesse Carlson
Jackson
