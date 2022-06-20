Well Mr. Roy, let's see what is a fair share of taxes on the wealthy shall we?
One year after the TrumPublicans passed their Tax Cut for Billionaires, the tale of their paying taxes tells a whole lot.
Eighty-four Fortune 500 companies that raked in billions and millions of dollars in profits, payed no taxes, matter of fact? Eighty-two of these companies received back tax rebates on their profits.
Let's see just some of them: Molson Coors: $1.325b profit, $23m rebate, Occidental Petroleum $3.379b profit, $23m rebate, Nvidia $1.843b profit, $32m rebate, Starbucks $4.774b profit, $75m rebate, General Motors $4.32b profit, $104m rebate, Fed Ex $2.312b profit, $107m rebate, Amazon $10.835b profit, $129m rebate, Chevron $4.547b profit, $181m rebate, Delta Air Lines $5.073b profit, $187m rebate, Deere $2.152b profit, $558m rebate, Duke Energy $3.029b profit, $647m rebate.
Now, a family of four, making $40,000 a year? Pay more in taxes than all of these companies COMBINED.
I guess those college students were smart enough to know in that classroom that taxes are unfair, that it is the middle class and the poor who pay taxes, while billion and million dollar profit making companies, do not pay a dime in taxes, but get tax rebates.
Are you OK with billionaires and millionaires making billions and millions in profit for their companies and not paying a dime in taxes, and actually getting hundreds of millions in tax rebates, especially oil companies raking in billions in profits, while gouging at the pumps and not paying a single dime in taxes on those profits, all because Trump and the Republicans passed a massive taxpayer give away to billionaires and millionaires?
Oh and what about the over $5.3 trillion in taxpayer subsidies that gas and oil companies have also received? Are you OK with that?
