To the editor:

The fact that “fire season” has become a coined term of normalcy is beyond the pale. How many people look at the drought-stricken areas of our own nation and smirk with disdain that our fellow Americans somehow deserve to wake up to red skies filled with toxic fumes, forced to flee their homes before being overtaken by a wave of fire? How many think that we are safe from this recipe for disaster in New Hampshire?

