The fact that “fire season” has become a coined term of normalcy is beyond the pale. How many people look at the drought-stricken areas of our own nation and smirk with disdain that our fellow Americans somehow deserve to wake up to red skies filled with toxic fumes, forced to flee their homes before being overtaken by a wave of fire? How many think that we are safe from this recipe for disaster in New Hampshire?
It is only a matter of time before our legions of volunteer firemen and women will have to face the ravages of climate change right here at home. The problems of the West Coast seem a distant issue, one that is goaded by profiteers of misinformation regarding our collective role in creating this hot mess.
I recently read about Texas cattle ranchers forced to sell off portions of their herds because their grazing lands are barren, their watering holes filled with nothing more than crocodile tears of the climate deniers whom they continue to keep in public office. Their herds and their farms will perish and we, the taxpayer, will be there to bail them out. Not because taxpayers vote for subsidies, but because we must compensate for the foolishness and stubbornness of others.
Even Donald Trump’s tax break for corporations, (after all, “corporations are people, too”) cannot make up for the bullet they lodge squarely in their foot by voting for the Republican’s “mind my pocketbook only” agenda. The rest of us simply get the finger.
It is climate that increases prices across the board. A hard freeze in Florida jacks up the price of citrus, a record flood event in the bread basket jacks up the price of the processed kibble we gobble up, a drought in California puts a strain on restaurants and food providers across the nation. Continuing to vote against our best interests and livelihood is a punch in the face and props the taxpayer to be the band aid. There is no insurance policy in existence that can compensate for the loss of life that we, alone, in our disdain for others, will satisfy.
It is time, not to be woke, but to be aware of our personal contributions to this lack of peripheral vision. It begins at the ballot box. Red hats and weapons of war will mean nothing in a world set ablaze. We must choose our representation wisely and with care. We must recognize that our vote and our future, as a nation, is pertinent to keep the flames and nature’s fury at bay. Mother Nature is heartbroken at our inability to nurture the gift given without any compensation beyond the love of humanity.
