To the editor:
First off, I am not taking advice on personal responsibility from a man who cannot maintain an erection without assistance or whose likelihood of impregnating anyone is so low that it is barely measurable.
As a 50-year-old woman, who still menstruates (since we are openly and publicly talking about female anatomy and processes) and can still conceive a child at my advanced age, I don’t want to hear boo from you, Mr. Roy.
Please preach to the women in your life and pray they utilize the 100 percent effective birth control measures that you have implied for the Sun’s entire female readership.
When you grow a uterus, tell it what to do, but keep your propaganda to yourself.
How bold of you to advise women regarding bodily autonomy when you have no personal responsibility for the children that are born without the support required to keep from evolving into the mass shooter that you purport to support.
My advice to you is for you to switch gears from chastising women for being irresponsible and loose with their morals and advocate for voluntary vasectomies for men. It is a simple outpatient procedure, that is perfectly reversible upon a couple making the decision to conceive. Instead of putting the burden on women to manage the result of sexual relations on behalf of men, try stepping up and tying a knot in it, surgically. This is birth control that is covered by most insurance carriers and alleviates the issue on the onset. Ball up, or shall I say, “the testicle is in your court, sir.”
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
