To the editor:
“When we put bits into the mouths of horses to make them obey us, we can turn the whole animal.” Is there a bit large enough to fit into the mouths of the former president and his cult following?
Centrist Democrats put a boot up the hind ends of those decrying “defund the police” in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officers. Community policing and economic opportunity is the medicine required to heal the wounds created by years of depletion of hope and respect for those living in metropolitan, and rural areas alike. Investment, not divestment is the key.
Will the GOP heed the same advice in their calls for action to “Destroy the FBI?” The talking points have filtered down at lightning speed from the open orifice of Kevin McCarthy to Trump’s New Hampshire motormouth muse, Karoline Leavitt.
“Weaponization of the Justice Department” is the butt end of the joke played upon the American people by a group of leaders who confirmed Attorney General, Merrick Garland, in bipartisan fashion, and the appointment of FBI Director, Christopher Wray, by none other than Donald John Trump.
The same people who weaponized Trump followers through social media preceding the insurrection, based on lies, and who attempted to weaponize the Department of Defense, Homeland Security and the Pentagon with Trump loyalists in support of a coup to hold power. Power is the end game and as famously said, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
The double tongued outrage by the Republican establishment is calling for violent action for political means, that action should be nothing more than insertion of a solid bit to curtail the fork tongues of those who swear allegiance to a man who is seemingly above the law and quite possibly a traitor to this nation, as determined by the Espionage Act, and by his own hand, in increasing the criminal penalties for defying the Presidential Records Act, yet they hypocritically and fictitiously stand on the laurels of law and order.
The body is in need of being turned to the light of God, who they profess guides them in their service to this country. Otherwise, their service to us is nothing more than a mirage in search of a miracle.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
