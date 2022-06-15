To the editor:
In all things, access is privilege. Do not bemoan our abundance of riches in the North Country. We have beautiful mountains to hike, clean air to breathe, space between us, the occasional reminder of our second amendment rights breaking the the deafening silence (guilty as charged), and a feeling of security, both in financial and mental soulfulness.
I remember moving from Missouri (where I was not a tourist, but graduated from high school, lost my virginity, smoked weed for the first time, met my husband, had a miscarriage, worked hard, rose out of poverty, obtained a bachelor's degree, got married, and made a baby who would become a New Hampshire warrior, Mr. Cantrell) to a town that may, or may not be, on the map. We landed in smallville, with no signs of the inner city. We immediately shot the family shotgun and the “boys” peed off of the deck. Yes. Freedom. Twenty-two years and counting.
But lately, we have experienced that feeling when you eat the coleslaw that was left out a little too long. Yeesh!
We seem to think we are forgotten, left to toil at our million dollar, first and second homes, and family camps that create access to the good life that NH has to offer. We share our plight with those who hold equally valued jewels. The feathers of the golden geese are ruffled, blinded by their own dust up. We all share in this. When, will we, as Americans, remember our gratitude, among our greatness?
New Hampshire is one of the most wealthy per capita. That indubitably includes tradesmen. It also includes Vaughn Roy, retired from a high wage position, with benefits and a pension, that required zero personal investment. No grade points to share, nor a sick leave pool to contribute to and graciously donate to his fellow employees. He lives in a silo. We are so fortunate to live in the land of the free. I am waiting for the renaissance of kindness and self determination. Anything less, is undemocratic.
Access is privilege. We don’t have access to quality broadband. Thankfully, the current administration got something right: fund connectivity. It is key to attracting a younger population of remote workers, who may be trade school or college graduates with entrepreneurial aspirations.
Isn’t that what we have been pining for?
Access is privilege. Let me bring it back to the beginning.
Access to firearms is a privilege, based on a right, that is often misinterpreted to bolster one person’s access over another’s right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, as well making it to fifth grade, and making it home from the grocery store without requiring DNA samples to identify one’s body.
The answer is in the mantra that the “great equalizer” for a woman is a gun. Ok. I call on my local legislators to introduce a bill to only allow access to firearms for the XX chromosome. The Y has proven to mismanage their right to conduct themselves accordingly, and women don’t use live, viable outside of the womb, babies for skeet. Men need to do a deep dive. If I have to check my alleged “white fragility” and my “runaway uterus” at every turn, many need to check their “male fragility.” Hand the ballistic pea shooters to yo mamas. Men seem to really need some TLC and I hope they get it. This is why I see value the promotion of the “snuggle“ industry.
Hugs do the body good.
Bullets do not.
Again, access is privilege.
Privilege, hereby, revoked.
Enough is enough.
#MAKA
Make America Kind Again.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
