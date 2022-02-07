To the editor:
Basura! Such trash talk coming from the elders of our communities. But since we are engaging in needless labeling, let’s talk about the unspeakable: the insurrection.
I have kept mum about “incel erection day,” but you opened a can of worms, per the usual, by blasting this administration for its foibles. Compliments to our Govnah’ Chris Sununu for pointing out the obvious by going on CNN and comparing the insurrectionists to the mythical band of ninja warriors, known as Antifa.
I do not deny that the evacuation from Afghanistan was a total snafu. You do not own American patriotism. I carry the label of a Blue Star Mother, and if you think that was not gut-wrenching, you have lost your damn mind.
But so were Marines killed at Camp Pendleton and soldiers being ambushed in Africa during the last administration.
Every death matters. Even our children being scattered on a North Carolina Highway after a seven-ton transport rollover. Our military leaders should consult their wives when planning tactical maneuvers. No mother would design a transport that would litter bodies in the breakdown lane or sink to the bottom of the sea.
Our economy, despite the efforts of the unvaccinated, is actually a freight train, full steam ahead. This is remarkable considering the previous administration’s penchant for putting their head in the sand and claiming “nothing to see here,” while Americans contracted and died of a viral (not parasitic) disease, and not a “plandemic.”
This is the ripple effect of the “do nothings” and the “sabotage everything.” That constipation in the supply chain and the inflation you are feeling are the result of Drumpf’s inaction.
I give him kudos for developing a remarkable and effective vaccine — his greatest achievement. The other achievement: bribing business owners and the upper class with a fat tax break. Thanks, I’ll gladly take his money and his vaccine, but I would still rather cheese grate my undercarriage before casting a vote for him.
I am seeing Americans stepping up to help one another and seek better employment opportunities through the Great Resignation. If there has been a win for workers’ rights, it is the ability to access upward mobility. The pandemic is a great awakening. It has redefined “essential” and the workforce is taking that notion to the bank.
Job creation is through the roof. Wages are on the rise, and with the new administration, we will have highly skilled (trades) employment opportunities to fulfill. Working together is supporting infrastructure, per the tragic bridge collapse in Pennsylvania this week.
I am also seeing Americans tripping over their micro messages to stand in the way of progress. That would be the FreeDUMB caucus, on both the federal, and state level. They are possessed. Call the priest. They cannot stand in the way of this nation moving forward.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his retirement, allowing our president to ascend a woman of color to the bench, unlike the white man, with no bench experience, seated on the N.H. Supreme Court.
But, they will take my property tax money and give it to religious institutions, stand in the way of my ability to govern my (still viable) uterus, and my ability, as a parent, to be displeased about school curriculum that deems creating an advertisement by a slave owner for a runaway slave, a good idea. #divisive
That brings us back to Jan. 6 and the Big Lie.
Gallows on the lawn, Confederate flags in Statuary Hall, defecating their way to the Senate chambers, zip ties, rappelling gear, beating my fellow law enforcement officers with Drumpf flags? They should have been shot. Full stop. Shame on them, shame on you. I had to ask for permission from former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R) and undergo a criminal background check to even enter her office for a family visit.
But these hoople heads? A national embarrassment. SMDH.
So, in a world preaching “no labels,” you do a disservice to all by attempting to pigeon hole people into a daft matrix. It works both ways. After four years of Drumpf, we know the layout of the schoolyard, and we know who the bully is. Your attempt to “be best” is an epic fail, just try and be better.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
