To the editor:
Mayor Paul Grenier, who is doing a good job, holding the fabrics of Berlin economy together, recently posted a letter through The Berlin Daily Sun endorsing Joe Biden for president. In spite of the fact revelation of the recent information of being involved in possible conspiracy against the sitting president (picture worth 1,000 words). Also revelation of his son receiving large amount of money from the small poor country of Ukraine Also funds from China, and other countries not so friendly to the United States.
The mayor also stated that Biden would be helpful. What happened for the period of eight years? What did he do to help Berlin/Coos County during the eight years?
The mayor stated that Biden had “morals.” Biden stated that a woman must be believed. Apparently that does not apply to his accuser.
The other endorsement by Mayor Grenier is Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who has been a New Hampshire senator for 12 years. Neither New Hampshire senator, Shaheen nor Maggie Hassan is originally from this state — Shaheen from St. Louis, Mo., and Hassan from New York. What have they done for Berlin/Coos County economy?
It’s long overdue for a new senator to represent New Hampshire. Sen. Shaheen was one of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser. It was a clear fabrication. No apology followed.
New Hampshire senators and representives were part of the Russian conspiracy. This accusation was false. Again, no apology. New Hampshire representatives are quick to accuse, but when found wrong offer no apology.
It’s time for a new senator representing New Hampshire regardless of what party.
From a lifelong “moderate” Democrat who found his independence.
Conrad Bouchard
Berlin
