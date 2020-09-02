To the editor:
This is in response to Commander Floyd Burlock’s letter regarding the road toll and the protest.
While I wasn’t an organizer of the event, I was there and spoke to Mr. Burlock before people started showing up and we were both respectful towards each other in discussing his issue. He stated that Veterans park is hallowed ground which I agreed with, and he was concerned because Black Lives Matter recently had a protest there and were climbing on the monuments. I assured him that many of us are veterans and we wouldn’t allow that to happen.
He then stated that he tried to stop us from being there, he called the police but Chief Morency told him we have a right to be there. We agreed to stay far away from them so it wouldn’t look like they were associated with us so we stayed at the southern most tip of the park. I would estimate that we were 75 yards away from them but evidently that wasn’t good enough.
I heard the conversation between Commander Burlock and the organizers and while emotions were high, in no way was there disrespect shown to him or the fine VFW organization. He asked us to go to the little plot of land between the two bridges on Mason Street, but that wasn’t possible because we didn’t know how many people were going to show up and we wanted to reach the maximum amount of voters.
He then got upset and said they’ll pack up and leave which was totally unnecessary because of the distance between us. We also got a drive by visit from Mayor Grenier where he angrily yelled something at us.
Commander Burlock, I am truly sorry that you felt disrespected, anyone who knows me knows that I have the highest respect for our veterans and law enforcement and if there is anything that we can do to help you raise funds for the VFW please reach out to us. Our political views shouldn’t divide us socially like it has the rest of the country. Berlin deserves better. God bless you and God bless America.
Carl Crowley Sr.
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.