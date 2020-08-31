To the editor:
So Mayor Grenier is blaming Donald Trump for Coos County’s lack of jobs and poverty levels getting worse?
I hate to tell you Mr. Mayor but red cities around the nation are doing fine while blue cities are literally burning. Berlin is a fine little city with a lot of good people but we keep losing our young talent because there are no jobs here.
Obama didn’t save us, Biden won’t save us, it’s on you Mr. Mayor to bring jobs to Berlin. Other than heated sidewalks what are you doing to prevent us from turning into a ghost town?
We have two Democrat Senators (Hassan) (Shaheen), a Democrat congresswoman (Kuster) who make promises but don’t deliver, it’s time for a change if we want to save our great state and our city from becoming another California, Seattle or Portland, Ore.
Coos county has many hunters and gun owners who vote, I hope they remember who just tried to pass yet another red flag law which was again vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu thank God but he won’t be around forever so we need to get rid of these anti-American socialists who think they know what’s best for us instead of remembering that they work for us.
There are some good patriotic Americans running against them so please do your homework before voting.
I endorse President Trump, for all his warts he is still the better option than a 47 year career politician who struggles to put a competent sentence together. I endorse retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc who is smart and compassionate. Lastly, I endorse Captain Lynn Blankenbeker, a combat nurse and veteran who recently volunteered to work with COVID patients on the USS Mercy hospital ship when it was anchored off of NYC.
God bless America, Please consider these fine candidates when you cast your vote in the Sept. 8 primaries.
Carl Crowley
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.