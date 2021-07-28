To the editor:
Who needs Facebook to perpetuate fake news and dangerous misinformation?
Today’s Berlin Sun (July 20) ran a headline on page 11, “COVID cases among fully vaccinated on the rise in state.” It went on to say that nine fully vaccinated victims had died of COVID-19 since Feb. 1. Horrors! Red meat to the anti-vax crowd!
What the article did not do is provide context for the datum. Since Feb. 1 roughly 350 of our New Hampshire citizens have perished of COVID-19. Do the math! If nine vaccinated have died of COVID-19, about 340 have died among the unvaccinated. That’s a .024 breakthrough rate for the vaccines. I’ll take (did take) those odds any day.
I have a great deal of respect for the Daily Sun’s journalism and was disappointed to read this article, which only feeds the unpatriotic fervor of vaccine “hesitancy,” putting us all at risk of a new surge of infections. Please remember the oath “The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”
Bradford Wyman
Dummer
