To the editor:
Nancy Gagne, I appreciate your spirited commentary (in your letter “Kiss all your constitutional rights goodbye”).
I too am waiting for the day, but not to say, “I told you so.”
I’m waiting for the day when people with opinions as diverse as yours and mine can work together for the common good of our country.
This in not a “socialist, communist or Marxist” idea. It is a uniquely American idea enshrined in our Constitution.
I hope that once we are rid of Donald Trump’s propaganda, you will be able to see that.
Bill Ellison
Berlin
