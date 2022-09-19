Remember the story of the Liberty Bell, how it cracked the first time it rang? That crack has extended itself through what America has become today, a nation divided against itself more so than at any other time in its history, apart from the Civil War.
Reading what our local experts, Vaughn Roy and Elizabeth Ruediger, have to say about Republicans and Democrats, one gets the feeling that each has left something out.
What that something is is how their opposing views, when taken together, reveal the ever-widening crack that is splitting America apart. The irony is that neither Mr. Roy nor Ms. Ruediger realize how extreme their views actually are.
In essence, each seeks to wipe the other out. There is absolutely no give and take, no middle ground in what they advocate. And this, unfortunately, is what is behind the threat of increasing political violence in America that could destroy our democracy.
On the one hand, you have the Democrats clamoring for social justice while denying the humanity of unborn children. On the other, you have the Republicans claiming the moral high ground on the abortion issue while trying to suppress the voting rights of minorities. The hypocrisy of both sides blinds each to their own culpability as well as to what righteousness there is in the other.
Not to excuse my own extremism voiced in letters I have written to the editor that were published (as those that were probably too obscene to publish, for which I offer no apology), I have never been able to see much middle ground between my views and Donald Trump's tap dance in the White House to promote Vladimir Putin's agenda, other than the fact that Trump took a stance against abortion and for Israel. The rest, as far as I'm concerned, was never worth my vote because it was all lies.
Yet I'm not so haughty as Roy or Ruetiger to claim that I have all the answers. My only "advice" to people would be to vote for candidates whose deeds match their words. If you are in favor of destroying our democracy, vote for MAGA Republicans. If you are in favor of preserving it, vote for Democrats. Either way you should experience pangs of conscience — but that's OK because a vote is far better than a hangman's noose on the steps of the Capitol.
