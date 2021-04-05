To the editor:
I was happy to see Ted Bosen's letter in the Tuesday, March 16, edition of the Berlin Sun.
Despite some minor differences between us in the past (for which I hope Ted will forgive me), I have long admired Ted's measured style and familiarity with the issues in his social and political commentary. He's the kind of guy I hate to disagree with about anything.
I don't wish to add anything to what Ted had to say in his letter, other than to congratulate him for blowing some fresh air on the propeller twirling over Vaughn Roy's MAGA hat.
I'm glad to be on the same side of the issues as Ted. The truth is worth our best efforts to proclaim it against all the disinformation coming out of the totalitarian camp trying to overturn our democracy.
I've got your back, Ted, in hopes you've got mine. Keep up the good work!
Bill Ellison
Berlin
