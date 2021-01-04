To the editor:
Already I'm breaking my new year's resolution to suffer fools more gladly, but I suppose an old rabble-rouser like me can's resist making faces at old grumps who are constantly whining about Democrats wanting to invest in the future of our country.
One local genius recently wasted three whole columns of print in his letter to the editor, asserting that poor kids aren't worth sending to college. That's quite an assertion, but is it worthy of a tax break? Maybe in North Korea.
Look, most of us realize that making higher education more affordable to the general public won't come until we have defeated this pandemic and restored our economy; but don't worry, Santa will be back with a sleigh full of "free stuff" for all our boys & girls.
I say they are worth it. Whoever days otherwise should try a good laxative! (Happy new year, Vaughn Roy).
Bill Ellison
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.