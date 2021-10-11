To the editor:
I wonder why the crosswalks east of Hillside Avenue aren’t repainted. It would be nice if when we start something in Berlin we finish it.
I also wonder, how’s the search for a hotel coming? It seems like Berlin wants a bunch of B&Bs instead of a hotel. When they tore the JCPenney block down, there was talk of a hotel. When they tore down the old Converse mill there was talk of a hotel. But Nooooooooo. Just talk.
It would be nice if instead of talk there was some action. Talk is cheap. The proof is in the action.
Bill Dwyer
Berlin
