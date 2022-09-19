In Mr. Roy’s microcosm of reality, the Catholic definition of mean-spirited is a woman defending her right to choose.
In my big world, modern view, it is the slut-shaming of women and pigeon holing of recipients of “choice” medical services as murderers and serial killers.
As the prideful owner of a document that labels me an expert in criminal justice, I would like to journey into the realm of true crime. Women who had the right to choose, and did so, are not on the level of Ted Bundy. They didn’t lure their prey into a Volkswagen Beetle with their charm and good looks. They didn’t snuff out the light of a viable human being along a roadside because they felt they had the right. After all, Bundy wasn’t as smart about his slaying as he thought he was and to quote a GenZ musical muse, “didn’t have a candle in his pumpkin head."
Notice, I did not refer to Bundy as “Teddy,” because that is infantile.
Women are not daft. Women are not sluts. Women are not murderers. We leave that to the men of the world to flay our children, whom we choose to birth and raise. That seems to be mean-spirited by design, says the moth to the flame. Men, like Roy, have spent a lifetime saying and doing what they please, because they feel they have the right.
Welcome to equality of the sexes when women clap back and diminish the power you believe to possess over us. It is time for us to take it back and wield it as a sword of Valyrian steel against you.
