To the editor:
I am writing in support of Joe Kenney who is running for executive councilor and Erin Hennessey who is running for N.H. State Senate.
As a small business owner in Colebrook for 20 years, I have called upon Joe Kenney to help me navigate many issues. In particular, I asked Joe Kenney to help me represent my concerns about childcare licensing regulations.
Joe not only spoke with me on several occasions to understand my needs, he volunteered to attend the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative rules hearing in Concord with me. He graciously advocated for my voice in the meeting and spent the extra time to explain the New Hampshire rules process to me.
Joe Kenney has continued to support my work, always answering the phone when I call and continues to work to connect me to those that are positioned to best help.
Joe truly works for YOU! He never asked me my political views, he was only focused on helping me resolve my problems.
I contacted Mike Cryans to help on some issues back in May, I have not heard back from him yet! Thank you Joe Kenney, we need you in the North Country!
Amy Brooks
Stewartstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.