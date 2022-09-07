Last month, I visited businesses on the U.S.-Mexico border in both Texas and New Mexico and spoke with businessmen, lawyers, officials, politicians and community leaders about the migrant problem. I went over to Juarez and spent time in El Paso and Santa Teresa and went through official checkpoints to both enter Mexico as well as return to the United States.
Let me begin with a conclusion that may be shocking to some: The border is secure, at least in one respect. I attended a livestock auction and was able to watch how cattle cross the border.
It’s a very controlled process in which the animals are tagged, inspected by USDA officials, are asked to swim through a cleansing pool, have their paperwork checked, and are then tagged.
Only then are they allowed to cross though a specially designed gate in the border fence. The process works.
Sadly, the process is not working when it comes to the flow of people across the border. This is a problem for many reasons, ranging from the free flow of people and fentanyl into our country to the possibility of known terrorists making their way into America.
By taking a business-focused trip to the border, I learned how transportation companies in the trucking and rail industries struggle with stowaways or with organized crime syndicates that try to de facto shake down businesses for money. I also learned of the human trafficking operations and the for-profit groups that falsely promise entry into amazing America.
Interestingly, my conversations with lawyers and others led to an understanding that most of the migrants are not Mexican, but merely use Mexico as the entry point to America; many are from Central America and elsewhere.
As a businessman familiar with systems thinking, I’m particularly concerned with the feedback loops and incentives that our current jumbled policy around the border and immigration has produced. We need to fix this mess.
We need to secure the border to stop the inflow of illegal migrants. Just as many of us lock the doors to our homes at night, so, too, should we effectively lock our borders. This means we need to finish the border fence and wall. We should also urge Mexico to consider a border wall at their southern border, to mitigate the inflow of central American migrants that transit through Mexico en route to America.
We also need to fix incentives structures so those looking to come to America realize it is better to do so legally. Simply put, this means legal immigration should be easier, quicker and less risky than illegal immigration. How about immediate deportations of those captured, and possibly have them on a list that prevents them from entering the United States (even legally) for three years? No tourist visa, no work visa, no entry. Period. Or what about mandated use of e-Verify by all employers with more than 10 employees? Or the Remain in Mexico policy? There are lots of ways for us to make legal immigration appealing and penalize illegal entry into America.
While I believe in a tall wall, I also believe in a wide gate. We should absolutely secure our border, but we should also be a welcoming country for those who want to play by the rules. We should make it easier for legal immigration to happen, so that American businesses can get the employees they need to meet their labor requirements. Perhaps a merit-needs system that allows those with unique skills that America needs to go through a streamlined legal immigration process?
As we struggle to resolve the difficult problem of illegal immigration, we should remember that we would all have a much bigger problem on our hands if no one wanted to come here. We must acknowledge that neither China nor Russia has an illegal immigration problem. In fact, people are often looking to escape from those regimes. In fact, in the course of my business travels around the world, I often met leaders from repressive regimes who would tell me about how awful America was, only before they asked if I had any advice for how to get their kid accepted at an American college.
When push comes to shove, even those who openly hate us covertly envy the United States.
My parents were immigrants from India, fleeing poverty and violence so that their children could have a better life. They played by the rules, waited in line, and they say that the proudest day of their lives was the day they became Americans. They came here because, as Ronald Reagan once said, “America is a shining city on a hill.”
So it was for them, and so it can be for so many others.
Vikram Mansharamani is a candidate for the United States Senate.
