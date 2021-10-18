Paul Grenier has served Berlin with pride for more than two decades and demonstrated how transformative effective leaders can be for New Hampshire families and communities.
Mayor Grenier has sparked economic development, created jobs and helped the city weather countless challenges. His steadfast leadership has been especially pivotal for Berlin during the COVID-19 crisis.
When he was first elected, Mayor Grenier championed an effort to bring Burgess BioPower to Berlin. Through his successful advocacy with the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee and a payment in lieu of taxes agreement that he negotiated, Burgess BiPower created good-paying jobs and generated substantial revenue for the city that has since been invested back into the community.
Mayor Grenier has proven time and again that his leadership brings positive change to his community and neighbors. From investing in local infrastructure, like road and bridge resurfacing that improves the quality of life for Berlin residents, to overseeing the City’s transition from an economy driven by heavy industry to a diverse multifaceted economy, Mayor Grenier’s efforts have had a meaningful impact on residents.
Under his tenure, property values have increased while property tax rates have decreased. These are the differences Berlin families want to see in their lives and Mayor Grenier has worked tirelessly to deliver those results.
After years of service to Berlin, Mayor Grenier continues to make good on his promise to spur economic growth in the city. Under Mayor Grenier’s leadership, businesses like MOMS are moving into the North Country, plans are underway to establish a campground to drive tourism and new residential real estate development is in progress to build homes in Berlin.
As Berlin continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still work to be done and Mayor Grenier’s leadership is needed now more than ever.
If re-elected, Mayor Grenier will build on his years of public service to the city and foster a brighter future for Berlin.
I am proud to endorse Mayor Grenier in his candidacy for mayor of Berlin, and I hope you will join me in supporting his campaign by going to the polls on Nov. 2.
Jeanne Shaheen is a Democratic U.S. Senator from New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.