The recent tragedies that happened on the Franconia Range and the Kate Matrasova tragedy on the Presidential Range a few years ago were probably caused by the Summit Fever. This is the burning desire to reach a mountaintop even in threatening conditions. It is serious and has the potential to result in death.
These tragedies reminded me of an encounter I had with it on Sept. 11, 1996. I was on vacation from the mill and was able to reserve a campsite in Baxter State Park in Maine from Sunday, Sept. 8, to Thursday, Sept. 12; Fridays and Saturdays were taken.
On Sunday, I drove to the park and found my campsite at Katahdin Stream Campground. It rained on Monday so I went over to the ranger station and visited with a park ranger named Bruce White. I told him that I wanted to do two hikes when it stopped raining.
The first hike was to climb 4,143-foot North Brother Mountain on the New England 4,000-footer list. I also planned to go to 3,861-foot Fort Mountain which was only a mile away and on the New England 100 highest list. The second hike was to climb 4,751-foot Hamlin Peak and 5,267-foot Baxter Peak on Mount Katahdin and finish the New England 4,000-footer list.
Bruce asked me if I knew about the Jeffrey Rubin tragedy the previous June. I didn’t, so he told me that Rubin was a college professor at Tufts University in Mass. He and a friend climbed North Brother and he told his friend that he was going to “run” over to Fort Mountain and finish the New England 100 highest list. He left his backpack on North Brother and never returned. The weather got bad (rain and snow), and his body was found two days later. He died of hypothermia.
Bruce strongly advised me not to go to Fort alone in bad weather. He said there was no marked trail and beyond Fort was a vast wilderness they called the Klondike. You had to come back to North Brother.
Tuesday was another rainy day so I drove to Millinocket and visited the Baxter State Park office. The people there told me the rain was supposed to stop during the night and it was going to clear up by Wednesday afternoon. I was encouraged and ready to hike.
On Wednesday morning, I took the Perimeter Road and drove to the Marston Trail parking area. It was very foggy and I climbed more than 3,000 feet in nearly 4 miles to the summit of North Brother Mountain. The summit was in the clouds, and I couldn’t see Fort Mountain, which was only a mile away to the northwest.
As I was eating my lunch, I kept looking towards Fort and I was letting Summit Fever get to me. Finally, much to my disappointment, I overcame it and took the ranger’s advice.
As I was getting ready to leave, a hiker appeared out of the fog. His name was Burt Marker and he was a retired New York state trooper. He said that he was going to Fort to finish the New England 100 highest list.
He took a break, and as he was eating his lunch, I asked him if he knew about what happened to Jeffrey Rubin. He didn’t, so I told him the story. He finished his lunch and just sat there quietly for the next five minutes. I also told him that I was working on the 100 highest list but had decided to take a park ranger’s advice to not go there alone in bad weather.
Finally, he got up and said, “Let’s go, we’ll die together.” The fever was back, and we were on our way. We had to fight our way through Krummholz, crawl under and climb over blow-downs until we emerged near the site of an old plane crash. From there it wasn’t far to the summit. It had taken us 1½ hours to hike 1 mile. We took a short break and I congratulated him for finishing the NE 100 highest list. Now we had to fight our way back to North Brother.
During the trip back, the clouds were disappearing, the fog was dissipating and the sun was appearing. By the time we got back to North Brother, it had become a great hiking day.
I decided to take the South Brother trail at a junction with the Marston Trail. This trail looped over 3,930-foot South Brother Mountain and rejoined the Marston Trail a mile from the parking area. It was on the NE 100 highest list, and I was happy to “bag” it.
The next day (Sept. 12), I drove on the Perimeter Road to Roaring Brook Campground. From there I climbed 4,751-foot Hamlin Peak and 5,267-foot Baxter Peak on Mount Katahdin and finished the NE 4,000-footer list.
As I was driving back to Gorham the next day, I was very happy and thinking about finishing the NE 100 highest list. I managed to finish it a year to the day later (Sept. 12, 1997) on 3,993-foot Stratton Mountain in Vermont.
After that, there were more lists to do in the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains of New York. I was able to complete them despite some more encounters with Summit Fever.
Ron Marquis is a native of Berlin and now lives in Gorham.
