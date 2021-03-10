The Gorham select board wishes to respond to the letter submitted by Mark Lutter of Northeast Property Tax Consultants which was published prominently in this paper’s Editorial section on Feb. 2 of this year. Mr. Lutter is what is known as a “tax rep.” A “tax rep” may file abatements and appeals for taxpayers and his fee is usually a percentage of the taxes saved. In his letter, Mr. Lutter makes an extraordinary allegation that the town has overvalued its commercial/industrial properties by as much as 50 percent and that we have done so “intentionally.” The selectmen reject those unfounded allegations.
The State of New Hampshire, oddly, has no appraisal, assessment or real estate qualification requirements for someone acting as a “tax rep” and, in theory, anyone can do it. However, Mr. Lutter is not qualified under state law and regulations to establish real estate value for tax assessment purposes in our state; nor does he meet the qualifications required of or hold a license to be a bona fide real estate appraiser, assessor or real estate agent (this can be confirmed by a search of his name in the New Hampshire License Lookup Portaloplc.nh.gov/licensee-lookup/index.htm).
That lack of qualifications might explain the complete disconnect from reality that Mr. Lutter’s extraordinary allegations reveals. Additionally, Mr. Lutter appears to rely on hand-picked sales of properties that are unadjusted and not market derived, the majority of which are either bankruptcy sales or have extraordinary circumstances that explains that low selling price. His use of these misleading sales is apparently intended to scare the Town into a settlement to avoid the costs of defense in cases Mr. Lutter brings before the Board of Land and Tax Appeals (“BTLA”).
Such tactics do not scare your selectmen, who are charged with protecting the interests of the town’s citizens as a whole. To put this in context, the Town has roughly $125 million in commercial, industrial and utility values. A loss of 50 percent of this value would result in a tax increase of over $10 per thousand across all taxpayers in Town. Those property owners that didn’t receive a reduction in value would pay the lion’s share of this property tax increase. As an example, if someone owned a property that was assessed at $100,000, the increase of $10 per thousand would increase that property owner’s annual tax bill by at least $1,000.
The other possible factor in Mr. Lutter’s strange logic could simply be greed. While Mr. Lutter objects to the town hiring professional licensed assessors, appraisers and attorneys because they are expensive, Mr. Lutter fails to mention why he wrote what amounts to an advertisement for his business. The select board has not seen a Lutter Contract, but there is a video on YouTube where Mr. Lutter describes his process: He files an abatement for the property owner at no charge and he receives one half of the abatement granted in the first year, and possibly more fees for the taxes saved in subsequent years. In this scenario, he would, based on his 50 percent opinion of value, poc ket $900,000 if all commercial/industrial property owners used his “services” … and he won. Pretty good money if you can get it. Mr. Lutter won’t get it and the taxpayers of Gorham are not going to get a $10 per thousand of assessed value tax increase if the select board can help it.
To prevent the further erosion of values in Gorham, your select board takes the following position: We will not settle any claim made by Mr. Lutter or any other “tax rep” that is “predatory in nature,” by which we mean, one that is without legitimate basis showing that the Town’s valuation is wrong and made only under a threat to avoid the cost of defense. Nor will your Selectmen settle without legitimate independent appraiser’s/assessor’s opinion of value attached to any commercial and industrial abatement request that is filed by a “tax rep.” Nor will your selectmen engage in any negotiation without the property owner being present. The selectmen have also made it clear to both the KRT and the Sansoucy firms that the values put on the property tax card will be defended by them. That said, every property owner has the right to challenge their property valuation; and the selectmen will appropriately consider such challenges made with proper documentation as they arise.
Our citizens should also know that Mr. Lutter has filed right to know requests for what the town pays for its defense in these matters. These sums are public information and have been released. Additionally, our citizens should know that, notwithstanding Mr. Lutter’s statement that the Town is over-assessed, 60 percent of the sales from the 2020 Department of Revenue Annual Gorham Sales Study were at or above the assessed value. We would also ask that you consider that two medium-sized, older homes recently sold for the following: 15 Corbin Ave., for $125,000 and 16 School St. (recently renovated) for $225,000. In contrast, Mr. Lutter tells us Dunkin Donuts is only worth $125,000 and that the Subway is only worth $140,000.
The Town of Gorham respects the abatement process and its citizens’ rights to challenge their assessment when warranted, but this disparity in value and Mr. Lutter’s public assertion in this newspaper further highlights how inaccurate or misleading his analysis appears to be; and the select board urges that if you are considering appealing your tax value through the use of a “tax rep,” please consider the “rep’s” credentials or lack thereof, and the accuracy and nature of their analysis in light of what we have set out above.
Mike Waddell is chair of the Gorham Board of Selectmen and Judith LeBlanc and Adam White are both members.
