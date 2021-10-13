This column is addressed directly to the members of the Androscoggin Valley communities.
Dear community members:
The Androscoggin Valley and Coos County are experiencing extremely high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. Locally, this is overwhelming the resources of Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Coos County Family Health Services and the local emergency medical services.
To put this in perspective, this is the worst state of the pandemic we have been in since it started 18 months ago.
Some of the recent statistics at Androscoggin Valley Hospital include:
1. Thirteen patients admitted to the hospital, due to COVID-19, as of Oct. 12. There has been a steady increase over several days and indications are that this will continue to climb.
2. Of the admitted patients, three to five have occupied ICU beds at any one time. These patients are critically ill.
3. Androscoggin Valley Hospital has had up to two patients on ventilators at one time.
4. The hospital is working to transfer any non-COVID-19 emergency patients to other hospitals for care. This is because the bed capacity of our community hospital has been maximized. Transfers are increasingly challenging because hospital beds across the state are becoming scarce.
The situation, relative to COVID-19, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital is being described as life or death at this time. AVH and Coos County Family Health Services are experiencing staffing shortages, COVID-19 positive employees, and systems are being stressed to the maximum.
PLEASE UNDERSTAND that you and your fellow citizens can make a difference in helping this current surge subside more quickly:
1. Stay home from work if you have any symptoms, and get tested.
2. Wear a mask indoors in public settings.
3. Avoid large groups, especially indoors.
4. Receive the COVID-19 vaccine if you have not yet done so. All critically ill patients at Androscoggin Valley Hospital have been unvaccinated.
The circumstances that AVH is experiencing now are the circumstances we feared at the beginning of the pandemic. The situation at the hospital is dire. Please help do your part to get us through this. The consensus is that we likely have at least two more weeks during which it will only get worse.
Please visit the Department of Health and Human Services website at the following addresses for specific information. Links to these documents will be provided on the city’s website:
Please stay safe and stay healthy. Please help our community and health-care providers.
Mayor Paul Grenier
Jay Watkins, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director
Jim Wheeler, City Manager
City of Berlin
