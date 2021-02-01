There are several issues with your Jan. 27, 2021 article: “Gorham tax rate expected to rise by nearly $1.”
“We hire a professional team and take their advice,” Gorham selectman’s chair Mike Waddell said. “We’re pro-business, and we hope that our in-town businesses thrive, but, nonetheless, we have to tax them at their ‘highest and best use,’ as state law requires.”
The town is not “pro-business” as suggested. The commercial and industrial property owners in Gorham are paying taxes that are about 25 to 50 percent too high. I believe this is intentional.
There are several problems with this statement from the article.
The town has a contract with KRT Appraisal to handle their assessing. KRT has made recommendations to the board of selectmen which have not been accepted. The town has hired Skip Sansoucy to defend the assessments and appeals rather than taking KRT’s recommendations. The town of Gorham is paying Mr. Sansoucy $290 an hour.
Practically every commercial property in town is selling well below the assessed value and the asking prices are also below the assessed values. The assessments should be about 5 percent below market value because of the DRA’s median assessment ratio 95.9. I could give you a dozen examples to prove my point, but I will give two examples.
Shaw’s supermarket is assessed for $2.5 million. It is on the market asking $2 million. The assessment should be below the $2 million asking price. Why is the town wasting money to defend this assessment? How is that “pro-business?”
Another example is 595 Main St. This property was on the market for two years and sold for $110,000. The assessment is $300,000. The assessment should be around $105,000, not $300,00. This assessment is off by a factor of almost three times.
How is this over-assessment “pro-business”? The town has hired Sansoucy and attorney Christopher Boldt to defend (or stonewall) this property. The taxpayers of Gorham will spend thousands to defend this property rather than just refund the taxes on the over-assessment. Now the Gorham taxpayers must pay both expenses. (The over-assessment refund and the Stonewall defense.)
Another article comment: “Several commercial property taxpayers are now appealing their assessments and, although reaching a settlement is by far preferred, Waddell said the town is prepared to go before the N.H. Board of Tax & Land Appeals.”
I am representing eight taxpayers with appeals at the Board of Tax and Land Appeals. Property Tax Advisors is representing two taxpayers. We would not be pursuing these appeals if they didn’t have merit. I am filing tax abatements for an additional dozen commercial properties for the 2020 tax year.
It should be noted that for 2019, I filed nine commercial tax abatements in the town of Gorham. Rather than having KRT Appraisal review the assessments, the town hired Sansoucy and his son to review them. These two people billed the town for approximately $6,500 to view these nine properties.(One day of work) It would have been much less expensive if KRT Appraisal handled the job. It is ultimately the Gorham taxpayers covering this cost.
If you own a commercial or industrial property in the town of Gorham, you should consider filing a tax abatement form on or before March 1, 2021. You are probably paying more than your fair share. The town of Gorham is not “pro-business” in your situation.
Mark Lutter of Northeast Property Tax Consultants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.