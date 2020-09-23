A recent article in Live Science, by Eric Cavalcanti, summarized ongoing research into aspects of quantum mechanics that call into question our perception of reality inasmuch as two observers of certain quantum events can both be correct in spite of experiencing contradictory results at the same time.
Actually, I have been struggling with what constitutes reality ever since I learned that there were such things as alternative facts. One would think that a fact is a fact for which there can be no contradictory alternative; otherwise, you never had a fact to begin with. But now we have science, no less, telling us that two contradictory facts can be true at the same time.
My head reels and I can only take a bit of comfort from the knowledge that the scientific conclusion comes from exploration into a poorly understood and extremely tiny world and I continue to believe that here, in our everyday world, my intuition and common sense still matter and I am not going crazy.
The philosopher Nietzsche, in the years preceding World War II, joked that it was laughable that his contemporaries believed in the commandment, “Thou shalt not lie,” yet lived an existence characterized by perpetual lying. In that respect, it would seem that things have not improved.
A few years after Nietzsche, the Nazi propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, maintained that a lie, if repeated often enough, becomes the truth. He was right for a while but because we won the war and with that victory earned the honor of writing its history, we can say that lies are never the truth.
That assertion, however, no matter how much we would like to think it so, seems a bit precarious nowadays because there are many lies in the air; one might even say a constant stream. What is puzzling is that so many people believe them. Have they already been repeated so often that they have become the truth, or is this an example of wishful thinking? Certainly, the truth is not always pleasant and we might be forgiven for wanting to change it if possible.
But so far as I know denying reality and thereby changing it is not something we can do. “Saying so don’t make it so.”
Science makes mistakes, but it never lies — at least not for long. And because it is in the very nature of science to correct itself, most of us trust it. Those of us who don’t trust it are probably forgetting that every technological convenience we have and take for granted we owe to the scientific method and its adherents.
So far as science is concerned, the words “real” and “true” are almost always interchangeable, so when science is in conflict with what we would like to believe we need to consider carefully what the truth of the matter really is. To do otherwise is to live whatever lie is under consideration.
It is said that what sets us apart from the animals is not so much that we know things, but that we know that we know them, that we are conscious of ourselves to a degree that we perhaps don’t always appreciate. If we think about it, however, we may have one of those moments of realization where we slap ourselves on the forehead and say “Wow!” It is impressive, after all, to become suddenly aware of the fact that we are intelligent beings with a capacity for analysis, judgment, and abstract thought.
One might think that, armed with this power, it would be an easy matter to examine clear evidence and discern the truth of important matters, but we know that is not so. Wishful thinking — the desire to have things other than they are — does not only pertain to the world of the child.
The pull of desire, including the belief that we can go back in time to a place we remember and are more comfortable with, is as powerful as it is futile, and if we want to live in reality we have to accept that. That, of course, requires a degree of courage. It isn’t easy to accept change, but change goes on all the time. It is inevitable.
Guy Gosselin lives in Gorham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.