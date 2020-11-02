For many reasons this has to be the strangest campaign season in modern times.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the usual practices of campaigning and ultimately voting.
One of the few bills that made it through the interrupted legislative session this year changed the voting system to better protect voters, poll workers and election officials from contracting COVID-19.
The bill temporarily changes state law for the 2020 elections to address recommendations made by the Secretary of State’s Select Committee on 2020 Emergency Election Support in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest change allows voters to request an absentee ballot due to the pandemic not just for illness, being out of town or disabilities. The bill’s changes resulted in a record number of absentee ballots cast in the September primary and a record number of voters participating. The numbers of absentee requests for the general election is already a record at more than 200,000, with about 140,000 returned, and many expect either a record turnout or at least the highest percentage of voters in decades.
The conventional wisdom is that Democrats use absentee voting more than Republicans, who turn out larger numbers election day at the polls.
The wisdom may hold, but in several communities that changed polling places and setups, Republicans are urging their members to vote by absentee ballot fearing long lines and delays at the polls election day.
The obvious question is if it is so successful why not adopt the same procedures for statewide elections in general. The legislature approved a bill to have absentee voting on demand, but Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed it. The concept is almost certain to be discussed again when the new legislature convenes in January.
Voter intimidation
One concern expressed by some voting officials are guns in the polling place.
New Hampshire is an “open carry” state and the legislature several years ago changed state law to allow lawful gun owners to conceal a weapon.
For many years, the state required gun owners who wanted to conceal their weapons to obtain a permit from the local police department. But that changed in 2017, the first year Sununu was governor. Democratic governors had vetoed the change.
The Attorney General’s Office told election officials last week, while guns could not be banned from polling places including in schools, where a federal law prohibits firearms, voter intimidation will not be tolerated.
Voter intimidation is a felony. Several local and national organizations have hotlines, as does the state to report any incidents of attempted voter intimidation or other voting irregularities.
You can avoid problems at the polls by voting early by absentee ballot, which would also be a good thing to do given the explosion of new COVID-19 cases reaching levels not seen since late April and early May.
Campaigns
The Republicans had the playing field mostly to themselves during the summer in terms of physical voter registration drives, but Democrats have picked up the pace this fall.
Town and city supervisors of the checklist must meet in session between six and 13 days before the general election to register voters, which means for some unregistered voters, that option has passed.
But New Hampshire has had election-day registration for nearly 20 years, and that is an option for non-registered voters.
Same-day registration also has both parties concerned the other party is banking non-registered voters to have them register election day.
Such an influx could change the election dynamics considerably as happened four years ago when many residents who had not participated in elections turned out to vote, as they did in 2008.
Recently the Attorney General’s Office rebutted an attempt by the Republican Party to prohibit remote-learning students who are now located out-of-state, from voting in New Hampshire. The Attorney General’s Office said if the students had declared New Hampshire as their domicile, and were temporarily out-of-state, the law allows them to vote in New Hampshire.
This is the time in the campaign season when both parties seek every advantage they can find.
First in the nation, and smallest and largest polling places, New Hampshire has it all. But you have to do your part. Vote like democracy depends on it, because it does.
Veteran journalist Garry Rayno explores a broader perspective on the State House and state happenings for InDepthNH.org. He may be reached at garry.rayno@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.