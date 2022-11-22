It’s that time of year again, and no, this is not talking about Christmas. It’s student-led conference time.
On Dec. 9, grades six through 12 at the Berlin Middle High School will present their student-led conferences to their parents or guardians. Student-led conferences are there to help students “demonstrate academic growth and advocate for themselves” as BMHS Assistant Principal Jason Hook said.
During the student-led conferences, different things will be talked about for different grades. For the most part, grades, goals, college plans and how to achieve them, who students are as learners, work samples and any questions the parents/guardians have will be discussed.
Students will take time out of their school day to put together presentations to prepare for these conferences. Assistant Principal Sonya L’Heureux explains, “Student-led conferences will last about 15 to 20 minutes.”
If there is a scheduling conflict, let the school know and alternative options can be planned. The meeting can be postponed to a different day, completed over Zoom, or an administrator or guidance counselor can fill in for the parents/guardians. These conferences are highly encouraged but not mandatory.
Drinks and snacks will be provided and raffles will take place throughout the day that are open to students and parents. There will also be an additional raffle for students who attend their conferences.
“The goal for Student-Led Conferences is for the parents to meet with the flex teachers, for the students to set goals for the rest of the year, and reflect on the vision of a graduate,” says Berlin Middle High School Principal Michael Kelley.
The vision of a graduate is a set of real-life skills graduating students know and can use after high school. Every student is shown this when they are coming into the sixth grade, so they learn that they can be lifelong learners. Students learn the importance of communication, creativity, collaboration, and self-direction and how they can use these skills to be successful in the real world.
Come join your student and their teacher to find out what exciting things your student is doing, has prepared to present to you, and meet the student’s FLEX or UA Teacher. Berlin Middle High School hopes to see you there as they foster active, lifelong learners to participate constructively in community and global affairs.
The students in the Berlin Middle High School publication class are Shea Cooney, Lacey Johnson, Aubrey Labbe, Cienna Langlais, Hayden Losier, Erin McCormick, Ryan Mercier, Makenna Peare, Gabby Poulin and Abigail Stewart.
