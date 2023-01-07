JEFFERSON — A Friday morning fire at a multi-family building on Meadows Road in Jefferson destroyed the building and injured occupants and several firefighters, according to a social media post by the Jefferson Fire/EMS.
Jefferson Fire/EMS responded to an alarm at 653 Meadows Road around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 6 for a reported fire. The first arriving officer found smoke coming from the side of the red house with visible fire and flames within the apartment. The building has a total of four apartments with multiple occupants living in each apartment, officials noted.
A first alarm was sounded, bringing mutual aid from crews in Whitefield, Lancaster, Dalton, Twin Mountain, Lunenburg, Vt., and Gorham Fire departments, with interior crews and tankers on scene to help bring the fire under control. Jefferson Fire/EMS said all crews were able to keep the fire from spreading further and contained it mostly to the one apartment. However, their belongings were lost in the fire. At least one tenant inside the building suffered burns trying to get out of the building. One of the tenants was transferred to a burn center in Boston for further medical treatment. A family dog also died as a result of the fire.
Jefferson Fire/EMS thanked the tenants who “were instrumental in assuring everybody was out of the building and accounted for,” per the online post.
“Jefferson Fire wishes to thank our mutual aid partners for their quick response and work ethic,” the post read. “Different communities coming together and working as one.”
Also assisting at the scene were Eversource energy crews, NH State Police, the NH Fire Marshal's office, Lancaster EMS, the Red Cross and the McDonald’s of Lancaster, who provided hot food to responders.
Injuries to responding firefighters included “a pretty substantial ankle sprain” and other minor injuries. Some of the firefighters fell at the scene during the early hours of fighting the blaze.
All fire equipment and rescue personnel were back on duty at their respective stations by mid-afternoon, officials reported.
