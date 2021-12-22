LANCASTER — The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy has now been pushed back to July 2022, more than three years after the crash that claimed the lives of seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph.
At a status conference Tuesday, defense attorneys said they are having trouble finding an accident reconstruction expert and March will be too soon for trial.
“We have yet to find anyone,” Public Defender Jay Duguay told Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein.
Duguay said they are continuing to meet with prospects.
The parties agreed on moving the trial to July 25, 2022. Jury selection would start July 18, 2022. The trial was scheduled to get underway on Nov. 29, 2021 and then rescheduled for an undetermined date in March.
Another status conference will be held the week of January 10.
Earlier this month, Zhukovskyy filed a handwritten motion asking the court for complete discovery of all the pretrial motions and documents in his case.
“Your honor,” he wrote, “I’ve been requesting complete discovery. I’m entitled for the following documents: 1) complete discovery from the state, 2) all pretrial motions filed. The documents cited above are important and pertinent to the charges and defense.”
The state objected to the motion but Coos County Attorney John McCormick said he contacted Public Defender Jay Duguary and he agreed to provide his client with the materials he requested.
Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI,seven counts of manslaughter, aggravated DUI, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in the June 2019 collision that claimed the lives of seven members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is now being held in Grafton County Jail in North Haverhill.
The collision between the 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck with an attached flatbed trailer driven by Zhukovskyy and the group of JarHead Motorcycle Club members has been described as the worst single motor vehicle accident in state history.
