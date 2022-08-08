LANCASTER — Closing statements are scheduled for today in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy charged in the collision that killed seven members of the JarHead Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph in June 2019.

Jurors heard defense expert witness William Howerton of Scientific Boston, Inc., testify Monday that the lead motorcycle, driven by club president Albert Mazza, was on a hard right turn and had begun to slide. Howerton said the motorcycle slid across the road and crossed the center line, hitting the left front wheel of the pickup truck driven by Zhukovskyy. The pickup truck then travelled across the east lane, hitting other motorcycles in the group.

