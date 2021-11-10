LANCASTER — The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy for the fatal collision that killed seven motorcyclists has been continued for five months.
Just two weeks before the trial was set to get underway on Nov. 29 in Coos Superior Court, Judge Peter Bornstein Wednesday granted a defense motion to move the trial to an undetermined date in March. The new trial date means Zhukovskyy will spend just shy of three years in jail before his case comes to trial.
Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in the June 2019 collision that claimed the lives of seven members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
In a motion filed late Tuesday afternoon, the defense said it needs time to find a new accident reconstruction expert to replace Stephen Benanti. The defense said it hired Benanti as its expert witness in August 2019 after hearing positive reviews of his work from other defense attorneys. Its motion noted that Benanti had over 30 years of experience in the field, including more than 10 years as Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police reconstruction unit.
With the defense planning to call Benanti to testify during the trial, the state took his deposition and questioned Benanti about his history with the Massachusetts State Police. Just before Tuesday’s pretrial hearing, the defense said the state turned over a large volume of confidential material relating to the issue raised at the deposition.
“Based on an initial review of such materials, defense counsel no longer believes that they can present Mr. Benanti as a witness at trial,
without substantially compromising the accused’s Constitutional rights to present all proofs favorable to his defense.”
The defense argued a continuance of at least five months was needed to allow it to hire an accident reconstruction expert and get ready for trial. The motion noted the expert must review over 16,000 pages of discovery as well as hundreds of photographs and videos already generated plus inspect the collision site and vehicles and put it all together in a report for the defense.
The state has hired Crash Lab Inc., of Hampton as its accident reconstruction expert.
The Crash Lab report concluded that the initial impact occurred directly over the center line of Route 2 and the lead motorcycle driven by Albert Mazza was protruding onto the center line when the two vehicles struck. The autopsy report showed Mazza’s blood alcohol level was .135, well over the statutory limit of .08. The state has alleged that Zhukovskyy’s blood showed traces of fentanyl, heroin and a metabolite of cocaine in his system.
The motion said Zhukovskyy waives his right to a speedy trial to allow for the new expert witness. He continues to be held in protective custody at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown.
Judge Peter Bornstein has denied three requests for an evidential bail hearing and the issue has been appealed to the state Supreme Court.
The collision between the 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck with an attached flatbed trailer driven by Zhukovskyy and the group of JarHead Motorcycle Club members on Route 2 in Randolph in June 2019 has been described as the worst single motor vehicle accident in state history.
