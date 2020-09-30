LANCASTER — A hearing was held in Coos County Superior Court on Tuesday on a motion by defense attorneys to suppress part of a police interrogation of the truck driver in the June 2019 collision that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph. At issue is a statement the defendant, 25-year old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, made in the middle of an interrogation by N.H. State Police three days after the accident.
Defense attorneys Steve Mirkin and Jay Duguay argued that Zhukovskyy invoked his right to stop the questioning when halfway through the interrogation he said, “I mean, like, right now, I don’t even want to answer anything. Like, I’m just, like, out of it.”
But Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said the statement has to be taken into context and Zhukovskyy was describing to the officers how he generally felt coming off drugs. He said Zhukovskyy made no other comment about wanting to stop the interview and continued answering questions for another 44 minutes.
After hearing testimony, Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written ruling.
Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Zhukovskyy appeared by video from the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown in a room with the two public defenders.
The two defense attorneys called State Police Sgt. Michael McLaughlin to testify about the interrogation that took place in West Springfield, Mass., where Zhukovskyy had been arrested at his home on a fugitive warrant. McLaughlin and State Police Dective Shawn Torsey had conducted the interrogation.
McLaughlin said Zhukovskyy was read his Miranda rights and told he could stop answering questions at any time.
During the interrogation, McLaughlin said Zhukovskyy told them he was not feeling well because he had not done drugs for a few days. He complained about being cold and asked for a blanket. As part of the discussion about withdrawal symptoms, McLaughlin said Zhukovskyy made the statement in question.
“He’s describing how he feels when he feels sick,” McLauglin said.
In response to questioning from Duguay, McLaughlin said they never interpreted the remark as a request to terminate the interview.
In his cross-examination, Coos County Attorney John McCormick asked if Zhukovskyy understood his rights and McLaughlin said they made sure he did. He asked if the officers ever pressured Zhukovskyy to talk to them and he replied they had not.
Citing case law, defense attorney Mirkin said the burden of proof rest with the state to prove Zhukovskyy’s rights were not violated by the failure to stop the interview when he made his statement. They asked the court to suppress everything on the recordings after that point.
But Chase said Zhukovskyy did not unequivocally and unambiguously invoke his right to remain silent. He said no reasonable person, looking at the totality of the circumstances would conclude that Zhukovskyy was invoking his right to terminate the interrogation.
Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck with an attached flatbed trailer west on Route 2 in Randolph on June 21, 2019, when the truck collided with a group of motorcycles headed to the American Legion in Gorham. Seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses, were killed: Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Aaron Perry, 45, of Lee; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Edward and Joan Corr, both 58 of Lakeview, Mass. Three others were injured.
