GORHAM — A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when the rented utility terrain vehicle that she was riding in rolled over.
At about 1:20 p.m., personnel from the Gorham Fire Department were notified that a young patient was in need of assistance at the intersection of the Presidential Rail Trail and Smitty’s Trail.
Responders located the party, provided first aid, and transported the patient to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment of a significant hand injury.
This incident was subsequently investigated by a responding N.H. Fish and Game Department conservation officer.
The investigation revealed that the injured party was a passenger in the involved vehicle, which had been operated by a family member.
It is believed that the crash occurred on Smitty’s Trail on the outskirts of Jericho Lake State Park.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.