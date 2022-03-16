BERLIN — No one was injured Tuesday when a SUV ended up in the Dead River near the Notre Dame Ice Arena on Hillside Avenue.
Berlin Police Lt. Nathan Roy said the department received a call at about 1:30 p.m., reporting a vehicle in the river.
Roy said apparently the driver, Denise Light, 65, of Berlin was backing up in the parking lot at Bob’s Variety Store when she accidently stepped on the gas instead of the brake. The vehicle went backwards, landing in the middle of the small river.
Arriving on the scene first, Police Officer Joseph Priest assisted Light in getting out of the vehicle. Firefighters put a ladder on the riverbank and Light was able to climb out of the gully with assistance.
Berlin Fire Chief James Watkins said the incident could have been much worse, noting the steepness and rocky outcropping on part of the bank.
Light was charged by police with driving under the influence.
Both Roy and Watkins noted the accident Tuesday came almost a year after a similar but more difficult rescue.
In March 2021, a car had gone over the embankment downstream from the Hillside Bridge and the front was completely submerged under the rapidly moving spring run-off and both front airbags had deployed.
Emergency responders had to secure the car in place before making a rapid extrication, taking the victim out the rear door on a backboard and then hauling her up the bank in a Stokes basket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.