BERLIN — White Mountains Community College will be selling the Twitchell House property, which across Route 16 from the main campus.
At one time, the administration offices were located in the two-story house but they moved back into the college building about five years ago and the building and barn has been used only for storage.
WMCC President Charles Lloyd said a request for proposals has been issued to hire a real estate firm and he expects the house to be on the market soon.
In the meantime, most of the items in the buildings have been temporarily moved to outside buildings at the former National Guard Armory.
Lloyd said the college needs cold storage space and is looking at a variety of options. He explained they need storage for equipment for its academic programs, for consumable materials for programs like welding, and for the hundreds of metal chairs used for graduation.
Lloyd said the armory is an option if a partnership could be established to share the complex, which includes a 20,000 square foot main building as well as a 4,000 square foot metal storage building.
The Berlin Police Commission sought to move the police station there but the city council rejected the idea.
Lloyd said another option for the college is to construct its own cold storage garage.
Assuming the Twitchell House property sells, Lloyd said they would need to get approval from the state’s Long Range Planning Committee to release the property. He said the understanding is the funds from the sale would be allocated back to WMCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.