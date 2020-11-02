Veterans for Biden make stop in Berlin

BERLIN — A small group of veterans gathered at Veterans Memorial Park late Sunday afternoon to explain why they are voting today for Joe Biden for president.
State Rep. Bill Hatch of Shelburne said his support for Biden goes back 20 years when Biden advocated for Vietnam veterans as a U.S. senator from Delaware. He said Biden worked to get help for veterans suffering from the effects of Orange Agent, the herbicide the United States used to defoliate forested areas in Vietnam.
Hatch said the issue is personal to him because he has faced issues due to his exposure to Orange Agent during his service in Vietnam in the U.S. Air Force. He said when veterans came home nothing was being done to help those exposed to Orange Agent and treatment was denied.
“Sen. Biden was one of those that really advocated for us to get the treatment that we needed and deserved,” Hatch said.
Later, when Biden was vice president, Hatch said he traveled with him to visit a couple of Veteran Administration hospitals. He said it was obvious Biden had a deep understanding of the challenges facing veterans and a deep concern that those needs were being met by the VA.
Hatch also praised U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, saying she has always been a strong advocate for the North Country.
He said one of Shaheen’s first acts as senator was to participate in the opening of the Veteran Center on the Berlin-Gorham Road. Hatch said he was impressed with her understanding of veteran issues as a new elected senator and could tell she really cared about veterans.
Cathleen Fountain of Dalton said she is from a military family with members who have served in every branch of the military in times of war and peace. She is a Navy veteran as well as the mother of a disabled veteran.
“Vice President Joe Biden brings an understanding of the military sacrifices that only military families know and live each day,” she said.
Rounding out the speakers was Maura Sullivan, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and made an unsuccessfully for the state’s 1st Congressional District seat in 2018.
She also served in the VA and Department of Defense under the Obama Administration. Sullivan noted that Biden knows what is like for military families because his son Beau Biden served a year in Iraq.
“They know what it's like to worry about every knock that comes at that door and every phone call that you get for an entire calendar year,” she said.
Going by the World War I monument here, Sullivan said she recalled being at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France where the 1,800 Marines killed in the Battle of Belleau Wood are buried. She noted Trump cancelled a trip to the cemetery while in France and reportedly referred to soldiers buried there as “suckers and losers.”
With a brother on active duty and her husband just deployed oversea, Sullivan said she found the story so unsettling she could not sleep the night after hearing it.
In contrast, she said she was with Biden in 2015 when he spoke at the memorial service for the six marines and sailors killed in by a lone shooter in Chattanooga, Tenn. She said Biden, who has lost his son two months earlier, put down his prepared remarks and talked from his heart.
“Every time I think about that, I get chills down my spine and tears in my eyes, thinking about the empathy, the compassion, the dignity, the selflessness and character of that man,” Sullivan said.
She said the country and Berlin need many things — jobs, cleaner energy, better broadband, and investments to attract the next Brown Company. The United States, she said, also needs a leader who can bring the country together.
“Joe Biden is the right man for this moment. He is the right man for the country,” Sullivan said.
Veterans for Biden events were held throughout the state over the weekend.
