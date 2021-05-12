BERLIN — Midway through the fiscal 2022 budget process, City Manager James Wheeler has reduced the estimated property tax increase by more than $6 but at least two members of the city council want to see another $1 million in cuts to avoid any tax increase.
When the budget was first presented in March, Wheeler projected a tax rate of $44.22, an $8.29 increase over the current rate of $35.93.
During Monday’s council work session, the city manager reported he has reduced the projected tax rate to $37.80. He said most of the reduction comes from the school department’s estimate that it will have a $1 million surplus because of a lower cost health insurance policy, staff positions it was unable to fill, and reductions in expenses because of the pandemic.
Wheeler said he is recommending increasing the amount of money from the undesignated fund balance used to reduce taxes from $800,000 to $1.92 million.
Mayor Paul Grenier noted there is still six weeks to go to until the council finalizes the budget and the numbers are still fluid. He said the city will have better surplus numbers by then. The school department is expecting to receive $500,000 from the American Recovery Act and Grenier noted that exact figure should be known by June.
He cautioned, however, that the stimulus money must be used mainly for COVID-related expense and the school board is looking at using it for capital improvement projects.
Grenier suggested approving the budget with the projected tax rate of $37.80 to allow time to advertise it for the May 26 public budget hearing. The final decision will be made at the June 24 council meeting.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked if it would be possible to shave another $1 million off the budget to keep the tax rate level.
Grenier said he felt that was impossible. He said the state has increased the city’s share of retirement cost and that adds about $500,000 to the budget. Oil and gas prices are up dramatically and that adds about $400,000 in costs to the overall budget. He noted the city is using an additional $1 million in surplus to reduce the budget that it did not have last year.
Councilor Peter Higbee said that when adjusted for inflation, he felt the budget was very appropriate. He said he was not in favor of cutting $1 million from what in many cases were level-funded departments.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said she would support using the $37.80 figure for the public hearing but warned she would not vote to approve a final budget with a tax increase. She said she wants to keep the tax rate down to encourage new businesses and people to move to Berlin. She said property values have increased and that should help the budget.
“I’m committed to doing the best I can to keep the tax rate even,” said Grenier but said the city has to keep wages at a competitive level to attract employees. He said it is getting hard to compete for workers and open positions draw far fewer applicants that in the past.
The council voted to approve publish the updated budget for the May 26 public hearing.
The council reviewed a list of tax deeded properties.
Ten of the properties are slated for demolition as part of the city’s Inflow and Infiltration project. The project is designed to demolish the dilapidated properties with flat roofs and drainage issues that feed storm water into the city’s sewer system. The water is costly to treat and stresses the system during times of high flow.
There were seven other properties have been put out for bids in the past and failed to attract any attention or properties that are ready to go out to bid.
Remillard said she wanted to see the property at 190 Glen Avenue before agreeing to its demolition.
Grenier asked if the planning board was looking at the city’s list of vacant properties.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said the board has not done so in a few years.
The mayor asked Laflamme to have the board look at the vacant land lots and review the list with Public Works to see if they have any use for the sites. The council can then review the list.
